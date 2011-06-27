  1. Home
Consumer Rating
1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Fewer options and powertrains are available; SOHC and high-output Quad 4 engines are gone. Standard engine makes 150 horsepower this year, up from 115 in 1994. A V6 is optional. Air conditioning is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva.

5(7%)
4(80%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great, underrated auto......
buggywhip,09/08/2003
I have the Achieva 3.1L 6cyl. It's a fine car--always starts, always runs, strong engine. Handles quite well, no squeaks or rattles at 123,000 miles. No rust at all and paint quality is fantastic. Exhaust has lasted over 60k miles too! Easily equal to an Accord of the same vintage. My car drinks coolant faster than a Green Bay Packer guzzles gatorade--I can't find the leak, probably the water pump, no big deal.
Decent Car
adam_h,05/04/2002
This is a decent car. Not as bad as some people say, not as good as other Japanese cars. Quad 4 engine working well for me but supposedly not very good engine.
Its no Porche but its sure close.
marc,07/15/2009
I really like to drive this car. its fun with the five speed manual. I can beat some imports on the "strip". Pretty reliable but can have some problems. Its lasted for 190,000 miles of joy riding and highway trips. All around good car.
Not fun, but it's a fighter
Anders,06/21/2002
I have had this car now about 2 1/2 years now, and I have not had a problem yet. It has over 130 000 miles on it and it just keeps on going. It's not pretty and the interior is not fun either. Handling is OK and braking the same. I just hope that my next car will just as reliable as this one.
See all 15 reviews of the 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview

The Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan, Achieva Coupe. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, and S 2dr Coupe.

