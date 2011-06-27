Estimated values
2009 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,841
|$3,660
|$4,154
|Clean
|$2,603
|$3,358
|$3,811
|Average
|$2,129
|$2,755
|$3,124
|Rough
|$1,654
|$2,152
|$2,437
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,914
|$3,651
|$4,096
|Clean
|$2,671
|$3,350
|$3,758
|Average
|$2,184
|$2,748
|$3,080
|Rough
|$1,697
|$2,147
|$2,403
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,666
|$3,341
|$3,750
|Clean
|$2,443
|$3,066
|$3,440
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,515
|$2,820
|Rough
|$1,553
|$1,965
|$2,200
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,645
|$3,344
|$3,767
|Clean
|$2,424
|$3,068
|$3,455
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,517
|$2,833
|Rough
|$1,541
|$1,966
|$2,210
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,347
|$2,816
|$3,103
|Clean
|$2,151
|$2,584
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,120
|$2,334
|Rough
|$1,367
|$1,656
|$1,821
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,789
|$3,505
|$3,938
|Clean
|$2,556
|$3,216
|$3,613
|Average
|$2,090
|$2,638
|$2,961
|Rough
|$1,624
|$2,061
|$2,310