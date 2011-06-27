Estimated values
2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,178
|$2,496
|Clean
|$1,421
|$1,930
|$2,212
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,435
|$1,643
|Rough
|$678
|$939
|$1,075
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Sable GS Plus 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,870
|$2,565
|$2,950
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,273
|$2,614
|Average
|$1,222
|$1,690
|$1,943
|Rough
|$789
|$1,106
|$1,271
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,256
|$2,614
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,000
|$2,317
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,486
|$1,722
|Rough
|$679
|$973
|$1,127
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Sable GS Plus 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$2,618
|$3,008
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,320
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,725
|$1,981
|Rough
|$807
|$1,129
|$1,296
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,842
|$2,588
|$3,000
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,293
|$2,659
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,705
|$1,976
|Rough
|$777
|$1,116
|$1,293
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,850
|$2,536
|$2,915
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,248
|$2,584
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,671
|$1,920
|Rough
|$781
|$1,094
|$1,256