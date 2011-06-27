Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$6,250
|$7,367
|Clean
|$3,723
|$5,564
|$6,562
|Average
|$2,783
|$4,193
|$4,952
|Rough
|$1,843
|$2,822
|$3,343
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 SL1 Sport 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,964
|$6,144
|$6,794
|Clean
|$4,408
|$5,470
|$6,052
|Average
|$3,295
|$4,122
|$4,567
|Rough
|$2,183
|$2,774
|$3,083
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 SL1 Sport 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,320
|$7,402
|$9,070
|Clean
|$3,836
|$6,590
|$8,079
|Average
|$2,868
|$4,966
|$6,097
|Rough
|$1,900
|$3,342
|$4,115
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,142
|$12,137
|$14,308
|Clean
|$7,230
|$10,805
|$12,744
|Average
|$5,405
|$8,143
|$9,618
|Rough
|$3,580
|$5,480
|$6,492