Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,805
|$4,830
|$5,508
|Clean
|$3,597
|$4,560
|$5,190
|Average
|$3,182
|$4,019
|$4,554
|Rough
|$2,767
|$3,478
|$3,918
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,075
|$5,139
|$5,842
|Clean
|$3,853
|$4,851
|$5,505
|Average
|$3,408
|$4,275
|$4,830
|Rough
|$2,964
|$3,700
|$4,156
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,976
|$5,184
|$5,981
|Clean
|$3,760
|$4,894
|$5,635
|Average
|$3,326
|$4,313
|$4,945
|Rough
|$2,892
|$3,733
|$4,255
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,235
|$5,502
|$6,338
|Clean
|$4,004
|$5,194
|$5,972
|Average
|$3,542
|$4,578
|$5,240
|Rough
|$3,080
|$3,961
|$4,509