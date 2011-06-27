Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,230
|$5,373
|$6,063
|Clean
|$3,851
|$4,900
|$5,514
|Average
|$3,093
|$3,953
|$4,416
|Rough
|$2,335
|$3,006
|$3,319
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,623
|$9,662
|$10,894
|Clean
|$6,940
|$8,811
|$9,908
|Average
|$5,574
|$7,108
|$7,935
|Rough
|$4,208
|$5,406
|$5,963
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,182
|$4,538
|$5,331
|Clean
|$2,897
|$4,138
|$4,849
|Average
|$2,326
|$3,338
|$3,884
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,539
|$2,918
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,952
|$7,169
|$8,463
|Clean
|$4,508
|$6,538
|$7,697
|Average
|$3,621
|$5,274
|$6,165
|Rough
|$2,734
|$4,011
|$4,633
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,181
|$12,316
|$14,175
|Clean
|$8,359
|$11,231
|$12,891
|Average
|$6,713
|$9,061
|$10,325
|Rough
|$5,068
|$6,891
|$7,759
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,141
|$7,095
|$8,246
|Clean
|$4,680
|$6,470
|$7,500
|Average
|$3,759
|$5,220
|$6,007
|Rough
|$2,838
|$3,970
|$4,514
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,669
|$15,952
|$17,400
|Clean
|$12,444
|$14,547
|$15,825
|Average
|$9,995
|$11,736
|$12,675
|Rough
|$7,546
|$8,925
|$9,525
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,491
|$4,497
|$5,101
|Clean
|$3,178
|$4,101
|$4,639
|Average
|$2,552
|$3,308
|$3,716
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,516
|$2,792