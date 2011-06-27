Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$104,749
|$114,674
|$125,175
|Clean
|$100,972
|$110,599
|$120,493
|Average
|$93,417
|$102,449
|$111,128
|Rough
|$85,862
|$94,300
|$101,763
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$99,883
|$117,547
|$135,543
|Clean
|$96,282
|$113,370
|$130,472
|Average
|$89,078
|$105,017
|$120,332
|Rough
|$81,874
|$96,663
|$110,191