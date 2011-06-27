Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz XR5 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,423
|$1,844
|Clean
|$559
|$1,257
|$1,631
|Average
|$409
|$927
|$1,206
|Rough
|$259
|$596
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,435
|$1,844
|Clean
|$591
|$1,268
|$1,631
|Average
|$432
|$935
|$1,206
|Rough
|$274
|$601
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,419
|$1,844
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,631
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$255
|$595
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,419
|$1,844
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,631
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$255
|$595
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,423
|$1,844
|Clean
|$559
|$1,257
|$1,631
|Average
|$409
|$927
|$1,206
|Rough
|$259
|$596
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$668
|$1,435
|$1,844
|Clean
|$589
|$1,268
|$1,631
|Average
|$431
|$935
|$1,206
|Rough
|$273
|$601
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,427
|$1,844
|Clean
|$570
|$1,261
|$1,631
|Average
|$417
|$930
|$1,206
|Rough
|$264
|$598
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz GS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,424
|$1,844
|Clean
|$562
|$1,259
|$1,631
|Average
|$411
|$928
|$1,206
|Rough
|$261
|$597
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Topaz LTS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,443
|$1,844
|Clean
|$610
|$1,275
|$1,631
|Average
|$446
|$940
|$1,206
|Rough
|$283
|$604
|$780