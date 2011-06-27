Estimated values
2002 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,196
|$2,553
|Clean
|$1,368
|$1,944
|$2,260
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,440
|$1,674
|Rough
|$645
|$936
|$1,088
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,565
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,271
|$2,622
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,682
|$1,942
|Rough
|$770
|$1,093
|$1,262
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,219
|$2,569
|Clean
|$1,401
|$1,964
|$2,274
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,455
|$1,685
|Rough
|$661
|$946
|$1,095
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Sable GS Plus 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,407
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,131
|$2,510
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,578
|$1,859
|Rough
|$679
|$1,026
|$1,208
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,536
|$2,946
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,245
|$2,607
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,663
|$1,931
|Rough
|$749
|$1,081
|$1,255
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Sable GS Plus 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,459
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,177
|$2,562
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,612
|$1,897
|Rough
|$695
|$1,048
|$1,233