Estimated values
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,217
|$24,670
|$26,456
|Clean
|$22,950
|$24,380
|$26,137
|Average
|$22,414
|$23,801
|$25,499
|Rough
|$21,879
|$23,222
|$24,860
Estimated values
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,255
|$29,885
|$31,890
|Clean
|$27,929
|$29,534
|$31,505
|Average
|$27,277
|$28,833
|$30,735
|Rough
|$26,626
|$28,131
|$29,966
Estimated values
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,977
|$27,740
|$29,905
|Clean
|$25,677
|$27,414
|$29,544
|Average
|$25,078
|$26,763
|$28,822
|Rough
|$24,479
|$26,112
|$28,101
Estimated values
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,907
|$26,484
|$28,423
|Clean
|$24,620
|$26,173
|$28,080
|Average
|$24,046
|$25,552
|$27,394
|Rough
|$23,472
|$24,930
|$26,708
Estimated values
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,651
|$33,246
|$35,208
|Clean
|$31,286
|$32,856
|$34,784
|Average
|$30,556
|$32,076
|$33,934
|Rough
|$29,827
|$31,295
|$33,084
Estimated values
2020 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,945
|$37,501
|$39,417
|Clean
|$35,530
|$37,061
|$38,941
|Average
|$34,702
|$36,180
|$37,990
|Rough
|$33,873
|$35,300
|$37,039