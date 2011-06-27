Estimated values
1997 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,040
|$2,371
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,798
|$2,091
|Average
|$921
|$1,316
|$1,530
|Rough
|$574
|$834
|$970
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,023
|$2,378
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,784
|$2,097
|Average
|$880
|$1,306
|$1,535
|Rough
|$549
|$827
|$973
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,281
|$1,699
|$1,931
|Clean
|$1,127
|$1,498
|$1,703
|Average
|$818
|$1,096
|$1,246
|Rough
|$510
|$695
|$790
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$1,800
|$2,087
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,587
|$1,840
|Average
|$817
|$1,161
|$1,347
|Rough
|$509
|$736
|$854