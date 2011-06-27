Used 2016 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

Totally Awesome Car Dave the Rave , 06/26/2016 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought this for my daughter, whose used car was on its last legs. I am very happy with our Versa S 5 speed manual. Attention Tall drivers: I am 6' 6" and I fit comfortably with plenty of head and leg room in the front seats. Rear seating has less headroom, but plenty of leg room. The seats are comfortable with lumbar support even on my base model. I do not feel like I am in a subcompact when in this car. It feels roomy. The AC is nice and cold and instrumentation is easy to see and use. What makes this car special, though, is how much fun it is to drive. We have the zippy 5 speed manual. I really had forgotten how much fun it is to drive a stick, and the versa puts a smile on my face. The gearing seems well spaced with just enough growl to enjoy. Braking is good and solid, and the handbrake is easily used to prevent rollback. The only drawback for me is that there is only one keyhole, on the driver's door, which I will hope stays functional. Having replaced power window mechanisms and keys with chips in other cars, I am happy with the crank windows and standard keys ( get a copy at Home Depot) that will keep my money in my pocket. Overall, for the price, an excellent value and a fun car to drive. Update: The above review was for my daughter's car, but 3 months later my own car died. Because I continue to be impressed by this car, I went and got a Versa S 5-Speed Manual for myself. I love zipping around in this car. It is fun, roomy and comfortable. BTW the Bluetooth Phone system is excellent. Callers can't tell I'm talking hands-free and I can devote my attention to shifting. I am very happy with my decision to buy two of these - for what I had previously paid for one car. Update in 2018: I still love this car. It is dependable and a joy to drive. Frugal drivers take note: It uses regular oil, not the expensive synthetics. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The 2016 Versa Sedan no Vice needed:) Paula , 05/23/2016 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful overall it a great starter car for credit repair its light on the road especially on windy days so i added 120lbs in my trunk which gave it stability other than that i love my 2016 Versa Sedan........ but my next car will be a NIssan Sentra only because im moving up lol or maybe i will stay with the Versa...... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not What You Drive, But How You Drive It DudeBaker , 04/23/2016 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful If you are considering purchasing a bottom of the barrel Versa S, then you probably care about precisely three things: Economy, practicality, and reliability. That's great, because the Versa has those bases covered. But you should also know that this clumsy little gas-miser can also be an incredibly fun and engaging drive. I own and daily drive a 2015 Versa S with a five-speed manual, and it has quickly become one of the most fun cars I have ever owned - and I've owned a lot of cars. I absolutely love tossing this car through the corners, driving directly over every bump in the road, and taking all five gears up to an raucous 5000 RPM. The claimed 109 horses take a very heavy foot to reel in. The interior panels rattle and creak in protest of every bump. The front suspension compresses far too much during hard cornering. Understeer is standard. The back-end seemingly drags on the ground behind you. Yes, I drive this car hard. Very hard. It roars, it rattles, it thumps and clunks, and I love every second of it. While I'm having fun, I'm also enjoying fantastic economy and mostly worry-free ownership. Mixed driving brings me 37 mpg average and just one visit to the pump per week. Oil and air filters are so cheap that I replace both every 3000 miles. There are no fancy electronic parts to fail, no expensive interior surfaces to worry over, no fancy paint job to polish and protect, no shiny alloys to dodge potholes for. My Versa is so cheap, in fact, that it came with rust pre-embedded in paint. Yes, my brand new car is already rusty. BUT - I just don't care. I bought this car to get from A to B, not to worry about. Even with the rust and cheap build quality, I like the way the Versa sedan looks. When it's cleaned up, it looks kind of sophisticated, grown up, mature. Contrary to what the price may tell you, the Versa is not for everyone. If you're looking for a smooth, quiet ride, don't buy a Versa. If you're looking for state of the art electronics, don't buy a Versa. If you want high tech engine management, disc brakes at all four corners, fully independent suspension... Don't buy a Versa. If you own a track car, the Versa is a perfect daily beater for you. If the best car you've ever owned as and E30, the Versa is a perfect daily beater for you. If you don't want to worry about locking your doors ever again, the Versa is a perfect daily beater for you. If you're anything like me, then buying a Versa for you commute will make you very happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Versa S 5 speed manual Good point a to b car Christopher , 03/17/2016 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Wish my base S model had more comfortable seats,a folding rear seat, center arm rest/console, more soft touch interior areas & High Definition AM/FM radio for the additional roughly 20 radio stations in my area. (Most every model Toyota, Scion, Subaru, Mazda, Mitsubishi model has it included for free no matter the trim level.) My Versa does offer lots of cabin and trunk room. New it can be purchased for $10,000 or a little over depending on seasonal incentives. Almost 40k miles and I'm getting a calulated 36 to 38.5 on the highway and 29 to 33 in mostly city driving. Its been a reliable car so far minus a non-working speaker which I also experienced in a rental Versa Note that was a year newer. I picked mine after borrowing or renting the Spark, Cruse, Fiesta, Focus, 500, Lancer, Impreza, Yaris, Corolla, Fortwo, Fit, Civic, Soul, Rio, Accent and lastly Mirage. It was a close tie between the Mirage for its 100,000 mile warranty, color choices, battery pack free hybrid like economy with far better than advertised fuel economy in the mid 50''s to low 60's and Versa for its balance of larger rear seat space, good fuel economy, higher dealer service/parts availability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse