Estimated values
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,793
|$65,036
|$66,743
|Clean
|$62,728
|$63,968
|$65,609
|Average
|$60,599
|$61,833
|$63,341
|Rough
|$58,470
|$59,698
|$61,073
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,497
|$51,201
|$55,881
|Clean
|$46,704
|$50,360
|$54,931
|Average
|$45,119
|$48,679
|$53,032
|Rough
|$43,534
|$46,999
|$51,133
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,133
|$43,237
|$47,159
|Clean
|$39,464
|$42,528
|$46,358
|Average
|$38,124
|$41,108
|$44,755
|Rough
|$36,785
|$39,689
|$43,153