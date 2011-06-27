Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$2,002
|$2,046
|Clean
|$1,697
|$1,824
|$1,872
|Average
|$1,366
|$1,469
|$1,524
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,113
|$1,176
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$1,850
|$1,898
|Clean
|$1,556
|$1,686
|$1,737
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,357
|$1,414
|Rough
|$949
|$1,029
|$1,091