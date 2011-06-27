Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$811
|$1,384
|$1,698
|Clean
|$710
|$1,215
|$1,490
|Average
|$508
|$877
|$1,075
|Rough
|$307
|$539
|$660
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$888
|$1,467
|$1,787
|Clean
|$778
|$1,288
|$1,569
|Average
|$557
|$930
|$1,132
|Rough
|$336
|$572
|$695
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,466
|$1,791
|Clean
|$767
|$1,287
|$1,572
|Average
|$549
|$929
|$1,134
|Rough
|$331
|$571
|$696
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,434
|$1,756
|Clean
|$743
|$1,259
|$1,542
|Average
|$532
|$909
|$1,112
|Rough
|$321
|$558
|$683