Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,379
|$2,443
|$2,447
|Clean
|$2,173
|$2,231
|$2,242
|Average
|$1,760
|$1,807
|$1,833
|Rough
|$1,346
|$1,383
|$1,424
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,287
|$2,349
|$2,352
|Clean
|$2,089
|$2,145
|$2,156
|Average
|$1,692
|$1,737
|$1,762
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,329
|$1,369
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager Expresso 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,451
|$2,517
|$2,521
|Clean
|$2,238
|$2,299
|$2,310
|Average
|$1,812
|$1,862
|$1,888
|Rough
|$1,387
|$1,424
|$1,467