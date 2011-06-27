Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,045
|$2,077
|Clean
|$1,758
|$1,863
|$1,900
|Average
|$1,415
|$1,500
|$1,547
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,137
|$1,194
Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$2,168
|$2,195
|Clean
|$1,873
|$1,975
|$2,009
|Average
|$1,508
|$1,590
|$1,636
|Rough
|$1,143
|$1,205
|$1,262