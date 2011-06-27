Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Sundance Duster 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$1,649
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,457
|$1,557
|Average
|$933
|$1,074
|$1,151
|Rough
|$591
|$691
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Sundance 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$1,611
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,177
|$1,423
|$1,557
|Average
|$861
|$1,049
|$1,151
|Rough
|$546
|$675
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Sundance 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$1,597
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,412
|$1,557
|Average
|$837
|$1,040
|$1,151
|Rough
|$531
|$669
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Sundance Duster 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$1,659
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,466
|$1,557
|Average
|$953
|$1,081
|$1,151
|Rough
|$604
|$695
|$745