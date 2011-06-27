Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,197
|$2,873
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,549
|$2,867
|Average
|$1,440
|$1,901
|$2,150
|Rough
|$936
|$1,253
|$1,433
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$3,046
|$3,319
|Clean
|$2,229
|$2,703
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,015
|$2,212
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,328
|$1,475
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$2,770
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,785
|$2,458
|$2,812
|Average
|$1,322
|$1,833
|$2,109
|Rough
|$859
|$1,208
|$1,406