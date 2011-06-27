Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Breeze 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,120
|$2,188
|$2,239
|Clean
|$1,857
|$1,921
|$1,966
|Average
|$1,331
|$1,387
|$1,419
|Rough
|$804
|$854
|$873
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Breeze Expresso 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$2,209
|$2,259
|Clean
|$1,877
|$1,939
|$1,983
|Average
|$1,345
|$1,401
|$1,432
|Rough
|$813
|$862
|$880