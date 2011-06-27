Used 1991 Nissan Stanza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Everyready
I've had this car since new. Now, 370,100 miles later I'm almost ready to replace it. There's nothing wrong with how it runs - it's just the little rubber things that are breaking down. The engine still has great torque - often I leave a stop sign from 2nd gear. Mileage is about 22 but sometimes I get the 27mpg of old days. The interior is still great. This has been a hell of a car.
best car nissan has made
i got this car from my father a year ago when i got my license.my dad got the car from my grandfather.she has 157000 miles on her.she runs strong as ever. I've recently had the car completely restored and she looks like she did 20 years ago when she rolled off the assembly line.for me this car is not just transportation it is part of my family history. i hope to have this car untll it wont run anymore.it is in my opinion the absolute best car nissan has ever made
1991NissanStanzaXE
I bought this car new. Fun to drive, has enough power, comfortable on the highway, interior is nice. Great car until an oil leak killed the clutch. Know of another owner that had same problem, $4,000 repair bill. Haven't decided to fix or sell.
One Owner
Second car for spouse shopping use. Now too aged for continued driving. Car has been properly maintained including oil & filter change every 3000miles. No repairs required except change of tires, new battery, new brakes.
Nissan Stanza 91
high reliability, very durable. good performance. confortable seat. run great. good transmition. timing chain. all powered
Sponsored cars related to the Stanza
Related Used 1991 Nissan Stanza Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner