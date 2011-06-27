  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1991 Nissan Stanza Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Four-wheel antilock brakes are a new option on the Stanza GXE. No other changes for the recently redesigned sedan from Nissan.

Everyready
Drivetillitdrops,09/25/2008
I've had this car since new. Now, 370,100 miles later I'm almost ready to replace it. There's nothing wrong with how it runs - it's just the little rubber things that are breaking down. The engine still has great torque - often I leave a stop sign from 2nd gear. Mileage is about 22 but sometimes I get the 27mpg of old days. The interior is still great. This has been a hell of a car.
best car nissan has made
jtravaglito,02/12/2011
i got this car from my father a year ago when i got my license.my dad got the car from my grandfather.she has 157000 miles on her.she runs strong as ever. I've recently had the car completely restored and she looks like she did 20 years ago when she rolled off the assembly line.for me this car is not just transportation it is part of my family history. i hope to have this car untll it wont run anymore.it is in my opinion the absolute best car nissan has ever made
1991NissanStanzaXE
Ray Smith,07/17/2009
I bought this car new. Fun to drive, has enough power, comfortable on the highway, interior is nice. Great car until an oil leak killed the clutch. Know of another owner that had same problem, $4,000 repair bill. Haven't decided to fix or sell.
One Owner
Day,07/02/2002
Second car for spouse shopping use. Now too aged for continued driving. Car has been properly maintained including oil & filter change every 3000miles. No repairs required except change of tires, new battery, new brakes.
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Nissan Stanza Overview

