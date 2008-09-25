Used 1991 Nissan Stanza for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Stanza searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Stanza
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Stanza
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.611 Reviews
Report abuse
Drivetillitdrops,09/25/2008
I've had this car since new. Now, 370,100 miles later I'm almost ready to replace it. There's nothing wrong with how it runs - it's just the little rubber things that are breaking down. The engine still has great torque - often I leave a stop sign from 2nd gear. Mileage is about 22 but sometimes I get the 27mpg of old days. The interior is still great. This has been a hell of a car.
Related Nissan Stanza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2014
- Used Audi S6 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2017
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2012
- Used Acura RDX 2016
- Used BMW Z4 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2014
- Used Lexus IS F 2010
- Used Hyundai Azera 2011
- Used Toyota 86 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2010
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2018
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2010
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan GT-R Cleveland OH
- Used Nissan GT-R Austin TX
- Used Nissan Juke Ashburn VA
- Used Nissan Juke Springfield MA
- Used Nissan Kicks Lafayette LA
- Used Nissan NV200 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Nissan Armada Santa Monica CA
- Used Nissan Kicks San Antonio TX
- Used Nissan Xterra Nashville TN
- Used Nissan NV200 Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2014 Manassas VA
- Used Nissan Rogue 2011 Sarasota FL
- Used Nissan Altima 2011 Anaheim CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX