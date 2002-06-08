  1. Home
Used 1992 Nissan Stanza

1992 Nissan Stanza
List Price Estimate
$738 - $1,899
Consumer Rating
(13)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Nissan Stanza years
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Stanza for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A sporty SE model joins the roster of available Stanzas this year. Distinguished by a blacked-out grille, fog lights, rear spoiler, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, the SE is attempting to draw in customers who want more from their compact family sedan.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan Stanza.

5 star reviews: 61%
4 star reviews: 31%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • oil
  • electrical system
  • engine
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • climate control
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • doors
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love MY Stanza!
lemmon22,

Love my car...fast 2.4L engine. My car has over 230,000 miles on it and I have actually been given offers to sell my car. Hmmm, I think the word is out and ppl know what's under the Stanza's hood. Her looks are deceiving, lol. She's a gas saver too! Over the 6 yrs that I have owned her, everything I have done kindof adds up (alternator, plug wires, distributor and cap, starter, rack pinion, outer tie rods, and electrical window switch on driver's side), but I DO NOT HAVE a car payment ppl! I trust this car and will definitely buy another Nissan. Oh, and changing the rack pinion and outer tie rods...$700 this last weekend....well worth it...I never had a car drive so straight!

4.5 out of 5 stars, Best Cheap Car You Can Get
Blake,

Great car. Bought it for $800 6 years ago. 86K. Used it as just a work car and the timing chain just broke at 126K. Had to put on a new front axle, fuel injector and muffler. Other then that just normal oil changes. Always started in subzero weather. Other then the few repairs in 6 years this car was super reliable. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great A B car.

4 out of 5 stars, HAPPY OWER
IOYYYUTUO,

BEST AUTO I HAVE EVER OWNED. FUN TO DRIVE VERY, VERY RELIABLE. CAN NOT THINK OF ONE THING THAT I AM DISPLEASED WITH. I LOVE IT. IF YOU FIND ONE THAT IS IN GOOD WORKING ORDER, GO FOR IT.

2.375 out of 5 stars, 1992 Nissan Stanza
HAROLD,

Would not really recommend this as a vehicle for long term. In our 10 years of ownership we have replaced 5 alternators, most of the electrical window lift switches, and have had rust removal work done on the rear quarter panels. It is a reasonable car to drive around town, but on the highway it tends to be loud, and the front seats uncomfortable for long trips (especially for taller people.)

Features & Specs

GXE 4dr Sedan features & specs
GXE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
XE 4dr Sedan features & specs
XE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

