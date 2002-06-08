Used 1992 Nissan Stanza
Love my car...fast 2.4L engine. My car has over 230,000 miles on it and I have actually been given offers to sell my car. Hmmm, I think the word is out and ppl know what's under the Stanza's hood. Her looks are deceiving, lol. She's a gas saver too! Over the 6 yrs that I have owned her, everything I have done kindof adds up (alternator, plug wires, distributor and cap, starter, rack pinion, outer tie rods, and electrical window switch on driver's side), but I DO NOT HAVE a car payment ppl! I trust this car and will definitely buy another Nissan. Oh, and changing the rack pinion and outer tie rods...$700 this last weekend....well worth it...I never had a car drive so straight!
Great car. Bought it for $800 6 years ago. 86K. Used it as just a work car and the timing chain just broke at 126K. Had to put on a new front axle, fuel injector and muffler. Other then that just normal oil changes. Always started in subzero weather. Other then the few repairs in 6 years this car was super reliable. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great A B car.
BEST AUTO I HAVE EVER OWNED. FUN TO DRIVE VERY, VERY RELIABLE. CAN NOT THINK OF ONE THING THAT I AM DISPLEASED WITH. I LOVE IT. IF YOU FIND ONE THAT IS IN GOOD WORKING ORDER, GO FOR IT.
Would not really recommend this as a vehicle for long term. In our 10 years of ownership we have replaced 5 alternators, most of the electrical window lift switches, and have had rust removal work done on the rear quarter panels. It is a reasonable car to drive around town, but on the highway it tends to be loud, and the front seats uncomfortable for long trips (especially for taller people.)
|GXE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|XE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1992 Nissan Stanza is the 1992 Nissan Stanza SE 4dr Sedan.
Used 1992 Nissan Stanza Overview
The Used 1992 Nissan Stanza is offered in the following submodels: Stanza Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan, XE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.
Which 1992 Nissan Stanzas are available in my area?
Find a new Nissan Stanza for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,557.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,198.
