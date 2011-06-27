Used 2009 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best little car I've ever owned Mac88 , 09/29/2009 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this car with the idea to save money in the future to counter possible rising gas prices, and I was surprised at the design and overall quality. The CVT tranny is a little weird at first, but it's a great performer. Some may say it's boring, but if you just want to drive and not worry about shifting or rpm's then this is the one. Torque right off the bat is good, you can feel it in the seats, once car is at the speed you want, rpm goes down low, and it's quiet, surprisingly quiet on the freeway for a small car. Small on the outside, roomy on the inside. Big trunk, good styling, and fairly wide. It's comfortable enough for my commute, AC kicks butt, a real quality motor, quiet at idle. Report Abuse

2009 Sentra S A.S. , 04/07/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a good car and there are good cash back recession incentives. But here is why I think consumer reports lists owners to be less than satisfied. When switching vent from defrost to vent or floor, the A/C automatically activates. This cannot be deprogramed to function like a normal car. Routinely end up driving with A/C on in the winter. I'll adapt, but it's frustrating. Back seat seat belt connector very rigid, difficult for kids to buckle w/ booster seat. Not great maneuverability in parking lots. Fuel mileage in city is much less than estimated - highway is good. Report Abuse

Great car / Great value jeff , 10/07/2009 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Cash for clunkers deal I was due a better vehicle. First new car I have ever bought. I looked at everything small to mid sized out there and I mean everything. I was looking for better mileage. Averaging 30 currently. Most cars were uncomfortable, over priced, cheap quality or no room. I am 6'2" tall and my head hit the roof in half and my legs would have to be held up off of the seat to keep from smashing the gas pedal to the floor in the rest. Not in the Senta. Plenty of leg room, a whole hands with above my head. For you taller people, this one is it. It is very deceiving from the outside. Roomy, comfortable, solid car. Can't say enough good about it. Report Abuse

Not as expected leonardosd , 06/10/2013 12 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased the car new in march 2009, in Mexico. Not as easy buying a new car here. Inmediately had problems with the breaks, always made a lot of noise. Dealer couldn't fix it, arguing they were eco-friendly. Besides that, tyres got worn on outside edge in 1 year. Again, dealer said it was normal. Had transmission problems just after the third year, when the warranty passed. Luckily, I had the extendend warranty, and they covered everything. After that, the engine started making weird noises, and dealer said I needed a new one. Apparentely, a cilinder got deformed. (Seriously). When this happened, I was through with it. Previously had a 99' Altima, never complained with it. Report Abuse