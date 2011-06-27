Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,863
|$7,266
|$8,785
|Clean
|$5,687
|$7,051
|$8,511
|Average
|$5,335
|$6,621
|$7,961
|Rough
|$4,983
|$6,191
|$7,412
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,431
|$6,751
|$8,181
|Clean
|$5,268
|$6,551
|$7,925
|Average
|$4,942
|$6,152
|$7,414
|Rough
|$4,616
|$5,753
|$6,903
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,621
|$8,202
|$9,914
|Clean
|$6,422
|$7,960
|$9,604
|Average
|$6,025
|$7,475
|$8,984
|Rough
|$5,627
|$6,990
|$8,365