Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,718
|$18,084
|$19,765
|Clean
|$16,496
|$17,844
|$19,499
|Average
|$16,053
|$17,364
|$18,967
|Rough
|$15,610
|$16,884
|$18,435
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,620
|$20,100
|$21,921
|Clean
|$18,373
|$19,833
|$21,626
|Average
|$17,880
|$19,300
|$21,036
|Rough
|$17,386
|$18,766
|$20,446
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,865
|$19,300
|$21,067
|Clean
|$17,628
|$19,044
|$20,783
|Average
|$17,155
|$18,532
|$20,216
|Rough
|$16,681
|$18,020
|$19,649
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,524
|$21,057
|$22,943
|Clean
|$19,266
|$20,777
|$22,634
|Average
|$18,748
|$20,219
|$22,017
|Rough
|$18,231
|$19,660
|$21,399
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,687
|$20,155
|$21,962
|Clean
|$18,439
|$19,887
|$21,666
|Average
|$17,944
|$19,353
|$21,075
|Rough
|$17,449
|$18,818
|$20,484
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,369
|$19,834
|$21,636
|Clean
|$18,125
|$19,570
|$21,345
|Average
|$17,639
|$19,044
|$20,763
|Rough
|$17,152
|$18,518
|$20,180
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,776
|$21,323
|$23,227
|Clean
|$19,514
|$21,040
|$22,914
|Average
|$18,990
|$20,474
|$22,289
|Rough
|$18,466
|$19,909
|$21,664
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,990
|$22,539
|$24,448
|Clean
|$20,712
|$22,240
|$24,119
|Average
|$20,156
|$21,642
|$23,461
|Rough
|$19,600
|$21,044
|$22,803
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,705
|$21,247
|$23,146
|Clean
|$19,444
|$20,965
|$22,834
|Average
|$18,922
|$20,401
|$22,211
|Rough
|$18,399
|$19,838
|$21,588
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,506
|$18,920
|$20,660
|Clean
|$17,274
|$18,669
|$20,382
|Average
|$16,810
|$18,167
|$19,826
|Rough
|$16,346
|$17,665
|$19,270