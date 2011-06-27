  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,718$18,084$19,765
Clean$16,496$17,844$19,499
Average$16,053$17,364$18,967
Rough$15,610$16,884$18,435
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,620$20,100$21,921
Clean$18,373$19,833$21,626
Average$17,880$19,300$21,036
Rough$17,386$18,766$20,446
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,865$19,300$21,067
Clean$17,628$19,044$20,783
Average$17,155$18,532$20,216
Rough$16,681$18,020$19,649
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,524$21,057$22,943
Clean$19,266$20,777$22,634
Average$18,748$20,219$22,017
Rough$18,231$19,660$21,399
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,687$20,155$21,962
Clean$18,439$19,887$21,666
Average$17,944$19,353$21,075
Rough$17,449$18,818$20,484
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,369$19,834$21,636
Clean$18,125$19,570$21,345
Average$17,639$19,044$20,763
Rough$17,152$18,518$20,180
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,776$21,323$23,227
Clean$19,514$21,040$22,914
Average$18,990$20,474$22,289
Rough$18,466$19,909$21,664
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,990$22,539$24,448
Clean$20,712$22,240$24,119
Average$20,156$21,642$23,461
Rough$19,600$21,044$22,803
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,705$21,247$23,146
Clean$19,444$20,965$22,834
Average$18,922$20,401$22,211
Rough$18,399$19,838$21,588
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,506$18,920$20,660
Clean$17,274$18,669$20,382
Average$16,810$18,167$19,826
Rough$16,346$17,665$19,270
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,496 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,844 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ranges from $15,610 to $19,765, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.