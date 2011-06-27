Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,116
|$2,487
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,908
|$2,247
|Average
|$979
|$1,490
|$1,766
|Rough
|$706
|$1,073
|$1,286
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$1,818
|$2,109
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,639
|$1,905
|Average
|$878
|$1,280
|$1,497
|Rough
|$633
|$922
|$1,090