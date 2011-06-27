Estimated values
2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,263
|$16,090
|$18,020
|Clean
|$13,920
|$15,691
|$17,555
|Average
|$13,232
|$14,893
|$16,624
|Rough
|$12,544
|$14,095
|$15,693
Estimated values
2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,954
|$13,451
|$15,032
|Clean
|$11,666
|$13,117
|$14,644
|Average
|$11,089
|$12,450
|$13,867
|Rough
|$10,513
|$11,783
|$13,091
Estimated values
2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,220
|$21,416
|$23,739
|Clean
|$18,756
|$20,885
|$23,126
|Average
|$17,829
|$19,823
|$21,899
|Rough
|$16,903
|$18,760
|$20,673