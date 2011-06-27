Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,482
|$1,711
|Clean
|$924
|$1,333
|$1,543
|Average
|$718
|$1,036
|$1,208
|Rough
|$512
|$738
|$872
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,593
|$1,862
|Clean
|$952
|$1,433
|$1,679
|Average
|$740
|$1,113
|$1,314
|Rough
|$527
|$793
|$949
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,625
|$1,928
|Clean
|$924
|$1,461
|$1,739
|Average
|$718
|$1,135
|$1,361
|Rough
|$512
|$809
|$983
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$809
|$1,248
|$1,471
|Clean
|$728
|$1,123
|$1,327
|Average
|$566
|$872
|$1,038
|Rough
|$403
|$622
|$750
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,621
|$1,895
|Clean
|$971
|$1,458
|$1,709
|Average
|$755
|$1,133
|$1,337
|Rough
|$538
|$807
|$966
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,419
|$1,649
|Clean
|$869
|$1,277
|$1,487
|Average
|$675
|$992
|$1,164
|Rough
|$481
|$707
|$840
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$1,480
|$1,712
|Clean
|$914
|$1,331
|$1,544
|Average
|$710
|$1,034
|$1,209
|Rough
|$506
|$737
|$873