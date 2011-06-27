Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,984
|$23,614
|$27,221
|Clean
|$15,076
|$21,017
|$24,241
|Average
|$11,260
|$15,825
|$18,283
|Rough
|$7,444
|$10,632
|$12,325
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,821
|$5,641
|$6,629
|Clean
|$3,391
|$5,021
|$5,904
|Average
|$2,533
|$3,781
|$4,452
|Rough
|$1,675
|$2,540
|$3,001
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$3,172
|$3,849
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,823
|$3,428
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,126
|$2,585
|Rough
|$841
|$1,428
|$1,743