Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,783
|$9,362
|$11,198
|Clean
|$7,600
|$9,144
|$10,924
|Average
|$7,233
|$8,710
|$10,376
|Rough
|$6,866
|$8,276
|$9,828
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,505
|$7,847
|$9,409
|Clean
|$6,352
|$7,665
|$9,179
|Average
|$6,045
|$7,301
|$8,719
|Rough
|$5,739
|$6,937
|$8,258
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,008
|$8,429
|$10,082
|Clean
|$6,843
|$8,233
|$9,836
|Average
|$6,513
|$7,842
|$9,343
|Rough
|$6,183
|$7,451
|$8,849