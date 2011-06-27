Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,536
|$1,769
|Clean
|$986
|$1,385
|$1,596
|Average
|$772
|$1,083
|$1,251
|Rough
|$558
|$780
|$905
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,622
|$1,892
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,462
|$1,707
|Average
|$783
|$1,143
|$1,338
|Rough
|$566
|$824
|$968
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,803
|$2,122
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,625
|$1,915
|Average
|$844
|$1,270
|$1,500
|Rough
|$610
|$915
|$1,086
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$1,635
|$1,908
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,474
|$1,722
|Average
|$788
|$1,152
|$1,349
|Rough
|$569
|$830
|$976