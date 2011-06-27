Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,951
|$9,225
|$10,823
|Clean
|$7,807
|$9,060
|$10,620
|Average
|$7,518
|$8,731
|$10,214
|Rough
|$7,230
|$8,401
|$9,808
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,806
|$10,200
|$11,950
|Clean
|$8,646
|$10,018
|$11,726
|Average
|$8,326
|$9,654
|$11,277
|Rough
|$8,007
|$9,290
|$10,829
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,331
|$10,796
|$12,634
|Clean
|$9,162
|$10,603
|$12,397
|Average
|$8,823
|$10,217
|$11,923
|Rough
|$8,485
|$9,832
|$11,449
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,546
|$9,888
|$11,571
|Clean
|$8,391
|$9,711
|$11,354
|Average
|$8,081
|$9,358
|$10,920
|Rough
|$7,771
|$9,005
|$10,486