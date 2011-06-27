Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,393
|$6,883
|$7,995
|Clean
|$5,067
|$6,461
|$7,480
|Average
|$4,414
|$5,616
|$6,452
|Rough
|$3,760
|$4,772
|$5,424
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,095
|$7,545
|$8,636
|Clean
|$5,726
|$7,082
|$8,080
|Average
|$4,988
|$6,157
|$6,970
|Rough
|$4,250
|$5,231
|$5,859