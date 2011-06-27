Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,205
|$1,496
|$1,659
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,333
|$1,478
|Average
|$805
|$1,007
|$1,117
|Rough
|$538
|$681
|$755
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Galant GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,686
|$2,241
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,500
|$1,997
|$2,270
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,509
|$1,715
|Rough
|$753
|$1,020
|$1,159
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$1,728
|$2,005
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,540
|$1,787
|Average
|$818
|$1,163
|$1,349
|Rough
|$547
|$787
|$912
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,543
|$1,723
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,375
|$1,535
|Average
|$816
|$1,039
|$1,160
|Rough
|$546
|$703
|$784