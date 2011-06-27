Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Galant SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,468
|$4,392
|$5,000
|Clean
|$3,200
|$4,056
|$4,616
|Average
|$2,662
|$3,384
|$3,846
|Rough
|$2,125
|$2,713
|$3,077
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,121
|$3,962
|$4,517
|Clean
|$2,879
|$3,659
|$4,170
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,053
|$3,475
|Rough
|$1,912
|$2,447
|$2,780