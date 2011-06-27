Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$6,881
|$8,334
|Clean
|$4,944
|$6,484
|$7,825
|Average
|$4,327
|$5,690
|$6,806
|Rough
|$3,710
|$4,896
|$5,788
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,233
|$5,572
|$6,766
|Clean
|$3,985
|$5,250
|$6,352
|Average
|$3,488
|$4,608
|$5,526
|Rough
|$2,991
|$3,965
|$4,699
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,358
|$9,602
|$11,606
|Clean
|$6,926
|$9,048
|$10,897
|Average
|$6,062
|$7,940
|$9,478
|Rough
|$5,198
|$6,833
|$8,060
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,161
|$6,758
|$8,182
|Clean
|$4,858
|$6,368
|$7,682
|Average
|$4,252
|$5,588
|$6,683
|Rough
|$3,646
|$4,809
|$5,683
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,419
|$7,087
|$8,574
|Clean
|$5,101
|$6,678
|$8,050
|Average
|$4,465
|$5,860
|$7,003
|Rough
|$3,829
|$5,043
|$5,955
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,706
|$6,237
|$7,600
|Clean
|$4,429
|$5,878
|$7,136
|Average
|$3,877
|$5,158
|$6,207
|Rough
|$3,324
|$4,438
|$5,278
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$5,661
|$6,814
|Clean
|$4,115
|$5,334
|$6,398
|Average
|$3,601
|$4,681
|$5,565
|Rough
|$3,088
|$4,028
|$4,732