  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,252$6,881$8,334
Clean$4,944$6,484$7,825
Average$4,327$5,690$6,806
Rough$3,710$4,896$5,788
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,233$5,572$6,766
Clean$3,985$5,250$6,352
Average$3,488$4,608$5,526
Rough$2,991$3,965$4,699
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,358$9,602$11,606
Clean$6,926$9,048$10,897
Average$6,062$7,940$9,478
Rough$5,198$6,833$8,060
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,161$6,758$8,182
Clean$4,858$6,368$7,682
Average$4,252$5,588$6,683
Rough$3,646$4,809$5,683
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,419$7,087$8,574
Clean$5,101$6,678$8,050
Average$4,465$5,860$7,003
Rough$3,829$5,043$5,955
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,706$6,237$7,600
Clean$4,429$5,878$7,136
Average$3,877$5,158$6,207
Rough$3,324$4,438$5,278
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$5,661$6,814
Clean$4,115$5,334$6,398
Average$3,601$4,681$5,565
Rough$3,088$4,028$4,732
Sell my 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,250 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Lancer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,250 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,250 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ranges from $2,991 to $6,766, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.