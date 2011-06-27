Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,752
|$17,461
|$19,561
|Clean
|$15,479
|$17,156
|$19,213
|Average
|$14,933
|$16,545
|$18,517
|Rough
|$14,387
|$15,935
|$17,821
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,286
|$15,865
|$17,808
|Clean
|$14,038
|$15,588
|$17,491
|Average
|$13,543
|$15,034
|$16,857
|Rough
|$13,048
|$14,479
|$16,223
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,896
|$16,517
|$18,510
|Clean
|$14,638
|$16,228
|$18,181
|Average
|$14,121
|$15,651
|$17,522
|Rough
|$13,605
|$15,074
|$16,863
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,109
|$20,018
|$22,366
|Clean
|$17,795
|$19,668
|$21,968
|Average
|$17,167
|$18,968
|$21,172
|Rough
|$16,540
|$18,269
|$20,376
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,455
|$17,139
|$19,207
|Clean
|$15,187
|$16,839
|$18,866
|Average
|$14,652
|$16,240
|$18,182
|Rough
|$14,116
|$15,641
|$17,498
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,739
|$18,477
|$20,614
|Clean
|$16,449
|$18,154
|$20,247
|Average
|$15,869
|$17,508
|$19,513
|Rough
|$15,289
|$16,862
|$18,779
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,934
|$15,483
|$17,387
|Clean
|$13,692
|$15,212
|$17,078
|Average
|$13,209
|$14,671
|$16,459
|Rough
|$12,726
|$14,130
|$15,840