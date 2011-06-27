  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,752$17,461$19,561
Clean$15,479$17,156$19,213
Average$14,933$16,545$18,517
Rough$14,387$15,935$17,821
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,286$15,865$17,808
Clean$14,038$15,588$17,491
Average$13,543$15,034$16,857
Rough$13,048$14,479$16,223
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,896$16,517$18,510
Clean$14,638$16,228$18,181
Average$14,121$15,651$17,522
Rough$13,605$15,074$16,863
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,109$20,018$22,366
Clean$17,795$19,668$21,968
Average$17,167$18,968$21,172
Rough$16,540$18,269$20,376
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,455$17,139$19,207
Clean$15,187$16,839$18,866
Average$14,652$16,240$18,182
Rough$14,116$15,641$17,498
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,739$18,477$20,614
Clean$16,449$18,154$20,247
Average$15,869$17,508$19,513
Rough$15,289$16,862$18,779
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,934$15,483$17,387
Clean$13,692$15,212$17,078
Average$13,209$14,671$16,459
Rough$12,726$14,130$15,840
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,638 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,228 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.