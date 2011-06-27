Used 1998 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- $2,790
1999 Nissan Sentra GXE134,834 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS A NICE LITTLE CAR - ONE OWNER ITS WHOLE LIFE - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - RUNS WELL, COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - NICELY LOADED SPECIAL EDITION - ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - HAS SOME DENTS, SEE PICS CAREFULLY - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41D3XC722276
Stock: DF102824P8N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,750
1999 Nissan Sentra GXE147,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB41D2XL104089
Stock: 5104089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $1,000
2000 Nissan Sentra GXE186,706 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D3YL336460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,999
1996 Nissan Sentra undefined150,879 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!1996 Nissan SentraFWD 1.6L I4 SMPI 5-Speed ManualFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Nissan Sentra .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41DXTC768603
Stock: PJA340671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $3,999
2000 Nissan Sentra GXENot provided2 AccidentsDelivery available*
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
You can find this 2000 Nissan Sentra GXE and many others like it at South Houston Nissan. This 2000 Nissan Sentra has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D5YL347105
Stock: 20579A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,190
2001 Nissan Sentra GXE120,516 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - LAST OWNER HAD IT 13+ YEARS - DEALER SERVICED ITS WHOLE LIFE! - INTERIOR IS WELL KEPT, EXTERIOR IS MARGINAL - PAINT IS DULL, THERES A DENT ON THE REAR, AND ITS DEFINITELY BUMPED HERE AND THERE. OVERALL A VERY GOOD RUNNER, NOT THE BEST OUTSIDE LOOKER. INTERIOR IS REALLY NICE THOUGH! - CRUISE CONTROL AND POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - COLD AC - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THIS WOULD BE A GREAT COMMUTER CAR! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D91L483209
Stock: AB1112451N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,290
1995 Nissan Sentra XE124,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - RUNS WELL - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - ICE COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER - BASIC SEDAN W/ ROLL UP WINDOWS - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER ITS WHOLE LIFE - EXPECT NORMAL WEAR AND TEAR FOR 24 YEAR OLD CAR! - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GOOD LITTLE CAR! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Nissan Sentra XE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41D3SC746599
Stock: OT95241N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,950
1995 Nissan Sentra GXE1,111,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
We're excited to offer this impressive 1995 Nissan Sentra . Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Steel side-door guard beams, Speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level/coolant temp gauges, Side window defoggers.*This Nissan Sentra Comes Equipped with These Options *Remote hood release, Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints, Pwr vented front disc/rear drum brakes, Multi-link beam type rear suspension w/coil springs, Molded cloth roof trim, Independent strut type front suspension w/coil springs, Ignition key-in/headlight on reminder chime, Full floor carpeting, Front/rear 3-point outboard shoulder belts, Front wheel drive.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB41D5SL004562
Stock: 250549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $3,495
2001 Nissan Sentra GXE97,713 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Ferrara's Auto Network - Youngstown / Ohio
IF YOU CLICKED ON THIS VEHICLE, IT TRULY IS A MUST SEE!!!! PWR WINDOWS... LOCKS... TILT.. CRUISE... A/C. FRESH FLUIDS... TIRES GOOD... RUNS GREAT!!! PERFECT STUDENT VEHICLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D51L435478
Stock: 4584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,690
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE99,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES ONLY 99K ORIGINAL MILES! - RUNS AWESOME - SUUUUPER RARE W/ ABS BRAKES AND SIDE AIRBAGS - NO LEAKS, NO MAJOR ISSUES, CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - GETS REALLY GOOD GAS MILEAGE - THIS WOULD BE A REALLLLLLY GOOD CAR FOR A NEW DRIVER/COMMUTER - FOR ITS AGE/MILES ITS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51A92L552181
Stock: OT7252431N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,800
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE172,819 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
2002 Nissan Sentra XE 27/33 City/Highway MPG 27/33 City/Highway MPG This Vehicle is Located at Gates of Elkhart 2405 Cassopolis St Elkhart, IN ...Text Alex at 563-726-5475 for more information!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D92L689325
Stock: E2033P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $3,290
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE92,609 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - A NICE LITTLE LOW MILE CAR! - 2 OWNERS ITS WHOLE LIFE - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - RUNS GREAT AND HAS AN EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - POWER DOOR LOCKS AND WINDOWS - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - OUTSIDE PAINT IS NOT IN GOOD SHAPE, SEE PICS - INSIDE IS DECENT FOR ITS AGE - OVERALL A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN TO GET THE JOB DONE! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D63L706731
Stock: DF792561N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,336
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE69,772 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michael's Volkswagen - Bellevue / Washington
Only 69,772 Miles! This Nissan Sentra boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/ engine powering it's smooth transmission. Velour seat trim, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp.* This Nissan Sentra Features the Following Options *Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Rigid bar child seat anchorage system, Remote trunk/fuel door release, Remote keyless entry w/trunk release, Reclining front bucket seats, Rear window defroster, Rear heat ducts, Rear cup holders, Rear aux pwr outlet.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Michael's Volkswagen located at 15000 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98007 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D83L809441
Stock: SR34583B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $1,970
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE182,443 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2003 NISSAN SENTRA, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! Call (256)-442-3232. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us form the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price exludes tax, title, license and doc fee. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51A83L556921
Stock: R4565A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- New Listing$4,980
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE115,905 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
GXE trim. CD Player. CLICK ME!BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says The Nissan Sentra is still a solid sedan.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Power Driver Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Emergency Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Cloth Seats Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D33L807161
Stock: T003574A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $2,495Good Deal | $1,208 below market
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S137,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51DX4L910773
Stock: R6816A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $2,990Fair Deal | $663 below market
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S146,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - EFFICIENT CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL - CD PLAYER W/ AUX INPUT RADIO - PAINT IS OXIDIZED OUTSIDE, SEE PICS - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - COLD AC - JUST A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN THE GET THE JOB DONE! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D44L901356
Stock: DF422541N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,995
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S229,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2004 Nissan Sentra. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Nissan Sentra treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Sentra S is the one! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51DX4L871862
Stock: 4L871862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020