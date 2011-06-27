Close

Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama

<b>Summary</b> 2003 NISSAN SENTRA, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! Call (256)-442-3232. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us form the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price exludes tax, title, license and doc fee. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1CB51A83L556921

Stock: R4565A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020