Used 1998 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Love This Car i2ancid , 10/06/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car when i was 16 for $600 at 223k miles i drove it pretty hard as it is my first car (floor it from stand still, top it out at 100mph on high way, take turns hard.) 4 years later, iv added 50k miles to it and it still runs great regular tune ups, tires, oil changes, and the only thing iv replaced is the starter, wrong with the car is the CV boot rips easily but i think that's cosmetic. i recommend this car to anyone that needs a cheap RELIABLE car. Report Abuse

Wow this car is AMAZING!! blingbling1 , 10/07/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this used around 170k from a family member that took very good care of it. I have put 40k on it and its still going strong. Things that have been changed on it are the starter and alternator and regular oil changes. I trust this car to get me ANYWHERE!!! It has been in two wrecks since Ive had it, both not my fault. The last bent the trunk in and the insurance comp. wants to total it :( . Im going to fight for this car to get it fixed because its the most reliable car ive owned. I drove this car from missouri to florida 2 times now without any incidences. Clear coat is coming offf but what can you expect. I love this car!!! Report Abuse

GREAT, RELIABLE CAR sentrauser , 10/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am original owner of a 1998 Nissan Sentra GXE and have put 180,000 miles on it over the past 11 years (I was 21). Back seat is tight, but have used this car going back and forth to school and work (45 minutes each way every day) for a long time and have hardley had any work done to it. Recently replaced the starter and alternator and the body needs help around the tires, but I DEFINITELY got my money's worth and believe it would still last another few years if I got the rust fixed. I'm sad to see it go, now that I'm looking to trade it in for a bigger, more family-friendly vehicle. My husband even wishes he purchased a similar vehicle years ago instead of his fancy Chrysler Sebring. Report Abuse

Great car Jerzy Banasiak , 08/21/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I own Nissan Sentra GXE for 4 years and had no problems so far. The qaulity is great. Report Abuse