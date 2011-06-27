Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,531
|$11,646
|$13,720
|Clean
|$9,261
|$11,306
|$13,300
|Average
|$8,720
|$10,626
|$12,460
|Rough
|$8,179
|$9,947
|$11,620
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,862
|$13,102
|$15,299
|Clean
|$10,554
|$12,720
|$14,831
|Average
|$9,938
|$11,955
|$13,894
|Rough
|$9,321
|$11,191
|$12,958
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,673
|$11,722
|$13,731
|Clean
|$9,399
|$11,380
|$13,311
|Average
|$8,850
|$10,696
|$12,470
|Rough
|$8,301
|$10,012
|$11,630
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,613
|$11,770
|$13,884
|Clean
|$9,341
|$11,426
|$13,459
|Average
|$8,795
|$10,739
|$12,609
|Rough
|$8,250
|$10,052
|$11,759
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,200
|$11,355
|$13,467
|Clean
|$8,939
|$11,024
|$13,055
|Average
|$8,416
|$10,361
|$12,230
|Rough
|$7,894
|$9,698
|$11,406
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,113
|$11,178
|$13,202
|Clean
|$8,854
|$10,851
|$12,798
|Average
|$8,337
|$10,199
|$11,989
|Rough
|$7,820
|$9,547
|$11,181
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,173
|$12,364
|$14,514
|Clean
|$9,884
|$12,003
|$14,069
|Average
|$9,307
|$11,282
|$13,181
|Rough
|$8,730
|$10,560
|$12,292
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,557
|$13,867
|$16,135
|Clean
|$11,229
|$13,462
|$15,641
|Average
|$10,573
|$12,653
|$14,653
|Rough
|$9,918
|$11,844
|$13,665