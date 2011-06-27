  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,531$11,646$13,720
Clean$9,261$11,306$13,300
Average$8,720$10,626$12,460
Rough$8,179$9,947$11,620
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,862$13,102$15,299
Clean$10,554$12,720$14,831
Average$9,938$11,955$13,894
Rough$9,321$11,191$12,958
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,673$11,722$13,731
Clean$9,399$11,380$13,311
Average$8,850$10,696$12,470
Rough$8,301$10,012$11,630
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,613$11,770$13,884
Clean$9,341$11,426$13,459
Average$8,795$10,739$12,609
Rough$8,250$10,052$11,759
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,200$11,355$13,467
Clean$8,939$11,024$13,055
Average$8,416$10,361$12,230
Rough$7,894$9,698$11,406
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,113$11,178$13,202
Clean$8,854$10,851$12,798
Average$8,337$10,199$11,989
Rough$7,820$9,547$11,181
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,173$12,364$14,514
Clean$9,884$12,003$14,069
Average$9,307$11,282$13,181
Rough$8,730$10,560$12,292
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,557$13,867$16,135
Clean$11,229$13,462$15,641
Average$10,573$12,653$14,653
Rough$9,918$11,844$13,665
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,939 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,024 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,939 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,024 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan Rogue, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,939 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,024 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Rogue ranges from $7,894 to $13,467, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.