Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,573
|$4,353
|$5,301
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,950
|$4,813
|Average
|$1,865
|$3,145
|$3,835
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,341
|$2,857
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$3,088
|$3,646
|Clean
|$1,852
|$2,802
|$3,310
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,231
|$2,637
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,660
|$1,965
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$2,974
|$3,523
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,699
|$3,198
|Average
|$1,408
|$2,149
|$2,549
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,599
|$1,899
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,050
|$3,267
|$3,916
|Clean
|$1,862
|$2,965
|$3,555
|Average
|$1,486
|$2,361
|$2,833
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,757
|$2,110
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$2,874
|$3,412
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,608
|$3,097
|Average
|$1,350
|$2,077
|$2,468
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,545
|$1,839
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,353
|$3,963
|Clean
|$2,005
|$3,043
|$3,598
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,423
|$2,867
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,803
|$2,136
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,234
|$3,758
|$4,571
|Clean
|$2,029
|$3,410
|$4,150
|Average
|$1,619
|$2,716
|$3,306
|Rough
|$1,209
|$2,021
|$2,463
Estimated values
2004 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,237
|$3,695
|$4,472
|Clean
|$2,032
|$3,353
|$4,060
|Average
|$1,622
|$2,670
|$3,235
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,987
|$2,410