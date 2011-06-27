  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,929$15,592$17,636
Clean$13,711$15,343$17,345
Average$13,275$14,844$16,763
Rough$12,839$14,346$16,181
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,499$17,407$19,750
Clean$15,257$17,128$19,424
Average$14,771$16,571$18,772
Rough$14,286$16,015$18,121
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,466$18,502$21,006
Clean$16,208$18,206$20,660
Average$15,692$17,615$19,966
Rough$15,176$17,023$19,273
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,930$16,770$19,031
Clean$14,696$16,502$18,717
Average$14,228$15,966$18,089
Rough$13,761$15,429$17,461
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volkswagen Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,343 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volkswagen Beetle ranges from $12,839 to $17,636, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.