Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,929
|$15,592
|$17,636
|Clean
|$13,711
|$15,343
|$17,345
|Average
|$13,275
|$14,844
|$16,763
|Rough
|$12,839
|$14,346
|$16,181
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,499
|$17,407
|$19,750
|Clean
|$15,257
|$17,128
|$19,424
|Average
|$14,771
|$16,571
|$18,772
|Rough
|$14,286
|$16,015
|$18,121
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,466
|$18,502
|$21,006
|Clean
|$16,208
|$18,206
|$20,660
|Average
|$15,692
|$17,615
|$19,966
|Rough
|$15,176
|$17,023
|$19,273
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,930
|$16,770
|$19,031
|Clean
|$14,696
|$16,502
|$18,717
|Average
|$14,228
|$15,966
|$18,089
|Rough
|$13,761
|$15,429
|$17,461