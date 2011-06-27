Estimated values
1994 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,649
|$2,045
|Clean
|$809
|$1,460
|$1,812
|Average
|$595
|$1,083
|$1,346
|Rough
|$381
|$705
|$879
Estimated values
1994 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,911
|$2,378
|Clean
|$927
|$1,692
|$2,106
|Average
|$681
|$1,255
|$1,564
|Rough
|$436
|$817
|$1,022
Estimated values
1994 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,533
|$3,024
|Clean
|$1,438
|$2,243
|$2,679
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,663
|$1,990
|Rough
|$677
|$1,083
|$1,300
Estimated values
1994 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,275
|$1,627
|Clean
|$552
|$1,129
|$1,441
|Average
|$406
|$837
|$1,070
|Rough
|$260
|$545
|$699