Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,222
|$1,528
|Clean
|$555
|$1,090
|$1,368
|Average
|$420
|$827
|$1,047
|Rough
|$286
|$563
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,317
|$1,695
|Clean
|$513
|$1,175
|$1,517
|Average
|$389
|$891
|$1,161
|Rough
|$265
|$607
|$805
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,333
|$1,682
|Clean
|$577
|$1,189
|$1,505
|Average
|$437
|$902
|$1,152
|Rough
|$297
|$614
|$799
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$522
|$1,188
|$1,528
|Clean
|$466
|$1,059
|$1,368
|Average
|$353
|$803
|$1,047
|Rough
|$240
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,528
|Clean
|$463
|$1,058
|$1,368
|Average
|$351
|$802
|$1,047
|Rough
|$239
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,186
|$1,528
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,368
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,047
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$676
|$1,301
|$1,618
|Clean
|$603
|$1,161
|$1,448
|Average
|$457
|$880
|$1,109
|Rough
|$311
|$599
|$769
Estimated values
1993 Dodge RAM 250 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,195
|$1,528
|Clean
|$486
|$1,066
|$1,368
|Average
|$368
|$809
|$1,047
|Rough
|$251
|$551
|$726