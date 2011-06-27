Estimated values
1992 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,370
|$4,097
|$4,501
|Clean
|$2,976
|$3,628
|$3,988
|Average
|$2,188
|$2,690
|$2,961
|Rough
|$1,401
|$1,752
|$1,935
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Talon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,066
|$3,752
|$4,131
|Clean
|$2,707
|$3,322
|$3,660
|Average
|$1,991
|$2,463
|$2,718
|Rough
|$1,274
|$1,604
|$1,776
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,617
|$4,370
|$4,787
|Clean
|$3,194
|$3,870
|$4,241
|Average
|$2,349
|$2,869
|$3,149
|Rough
|$1,504
|$1,869
|$2,058