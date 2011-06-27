When I purchased this car I loved it. It needed a few new parts to get it running but when I got it running I absolutely loved it. The NX given the B13 chassis and the SE-R sport suspension made this a fun car to drive. The sound of the exhaust just gets my adrenaline pumping. It's been referred to as the baby skyline because of the potential that the engine and chassis have just like the skyline. Already great, well balanced car with even more room for improvements. I absolutely love my car. I have been rebuilding it for about a year now turning it into a good looking tuner street car. You will be hard pressed to find a more fun car to drive

