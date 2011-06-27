  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NX
  4. Used 1991 Nissan NX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 Nissan NX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
Nissan NX for Sale
List Price Estimate
$701 - $1,632
Used NX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The replacement for the Nissan Pulsar appears in the guise of the NX twins. Available with the same engines found in the Nissan Sentra, the NX duo are designed to be a sportier alternative to their pedestrian cousins. Both models feature a driver airbag, a two-door body style and front-wheel drive. Antilock brakes are available on the NX 2000 equipped with a manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan NX.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

12 years old and still a blast to drive.
munibond,04/29/2003
Handling is first rate; this is a 2+1/2 passenger go-cart. Performance is pretty contemporary, 0-60 in 6.8 seconds if you can afford a new clutch every year and 7.4 seconds for the rest of us. Expect to get about 20 mpg in the city, 28mpg in mixed driving. The car is very pleasant to drive at highway speeds. Engine noise is muted and the car tracks beautifully. Seats are comfortable for two; consider the back seat for small kids only. Plenty of cargo room with the seat folded. Interior fabrics are look cheap and wear quickly. Radio stinks.
The baby skyline
Ryan,05/05/2010
When I purchased this car I loved it. It needed a few new parts to get it running but when I got it running I absolutely loved it. The NX given the B13 chassis and the SE-R sport suspension made this a fun car to drive. The sound of the exhaust just gets my adrenaline pumping. It's been referred to as the baby skyline because of the potential that the engine and chassis have just like the skyline. Already great, well balanced car with even more room for improvements. I absolutely love my car. I have been rebuilding it for about a year now turning it into a good looking tuner street car. You will be hard pressed to find a more fun car to drive
Fun cheap car
jimdeansmith,07/03/2003
Bought this car for my son a couple years ago, and since he has left I have been driving it. I did not pay much for it, and other than clutches, (2 in 55,000 miles, while being driven by a ticket magnet) it has been quite reliable. With the top off on a twisty mountain road, it is more fun than just about anything I have driven. Both fast and quick. Radio sucks, lots of the plastic is really starting to look bad, but for 2300 bucks, what do you want?
City Rocket
Scenespin,05/15/2005
Had this car for a little over a year now and it's been nothing but fun and reliable. Aside from the Ttop seals leaking, this machine is SOLID. Super fast city car. If a quick commute across the city at 80-90km/h is what you're in for, consider this about as necessary as any modern sport compact. Only majors needed since purchase were fuel pump and struts. Handles like my old 914 at high speeds! Good luck fitting anyone in the back. If you're 6', don't bother. It's a clipper ship in a bottle. New rims(17's), tires, chip it, exhaust and stereo = blow 95civis off the road. o_O
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 Nissan NX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Nissan NX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Nissan NX

Used 1991 Nissan NX Overview

The Used 1991 Nissan NX is offered in the following submodels: NX Hatchback. Available styles include 1600 2dr Coupe, and 2000 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Nissan NX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Nissan NXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Nissan NX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Nissan NX.

Can't find a used 1991 Nissan NXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NX for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,408.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,519.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NX for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,326.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Nissan NX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NX lease specials

Related Used 1991 Nissan NX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles