Used 1993 Nissan NX
Edmunds' Expert Review
Sponsored cars related to the NX
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan NX.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- maintenance & parts
- comfort
- interior
- engine
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- emission system
- off-roading
- driving experience
- safety
- oil
- acceleration
- towing
- wheels & tires
- road noise
- electrical system
- climate control
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
Very nice and fun car, great on gas. I would have a new one if they still made these.
This car is by far the most outstanding surprise, very fast, comfortable and reliable, I am not crazy about the look but is good enough for the money.
I just got this car from my sis-in- law. It has 160,000 miles on it and is still in great shape. I love to drive it. It is so much fun with the t-tops off and 30 miles to the gallon is just the ticket. I actually told my husband he can have the 2008 Camry cause I LOVE driving this one a lot more!
This car has never done me wrong. It has never failed to start, never hesitated to do what I ask it and has given me back far more than I could ever give it. It starts even in -40c (and below) every time. The only things I have had to replace are the fluids, breaks and tires. The spark plug went at just over 350,000km and original battery just recently gave out at 405,864km. Other than that I have never had to put a dime in it beyond rotations, 1 alignment and changing tires. It is unbelievable to me that Nissan stopped making this car as it is a blast to drive, out performs almost every car I've driven (except new cars) and is straight up amazing! It's never given me anything but it's best!
Features & Specs
|1600 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|110 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2000 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Nissan NX a good car?
Is the Nissan NX reliable?
Is the 1993 Nissan NX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Nissan NX?
The least-expensive 1993 Nissan NX is the 1993 Nissan NX 2000 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Nissan NX?
More about the 1993 Nissan NX
Used 1993 Nissan NX Overview
The Used 1993 Nissan NX is offered in the following submodels: NX Hatchback. Available styles include 1600 2dr Coupe, and 2000 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1993 Nissan NX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Nissan NX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 NX 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 NX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Nissan NX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 NX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Nissan NX?
Which 1993 Nissan NXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Nissan NX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Nissan NX.
Can't find a new 1993 Nissan NXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan NX for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,110.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,261.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Nissan NX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related Used 1993 Nissan NX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles