Used 1993 Nissan NX

1993 Nissan NX 2 Dr 2000 Coupe
(19)

Used 1993 Nissan NX

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1993 Highlights

The 2000 gets a standard T-top. New interior fabrics mark the only other changes for the NX line.
Used 1993 Nissan NX pricing

1993 Nissan NX price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan NX.

5 star reviews: 84%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 19 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • maintenance & parts
  • comfort
  • interior
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • emission system
  • off-roading
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • oil
  • acceleration
  • towing
  • wheels & tires
  • road noise
  • electrical system
  • climate control
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car
NX driver,

Very nice and fun car, great on gas. I would have a new one if they still made these.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Big surprise
Andrew,

This car is by far the most outstanding surprise, very fast, comfortable and reliable, I am not crazy about the look but is good enough for the money.

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome little car!!!
Karissa,

I just got this car from my sis-in- law. It has 160,000 miles on it and is still in great shape. I love to drive it. It is so much fun with the t-tops off and 30 miles to the gallon is just the ticket. I actually told my husband he can have the 2008 Camry cause I LOVE driving this one a lot more!

5 out of 5 stars, BEST CAR EVER!
steve,

This car has never done me wrong. It has never failed to start, never hesitated to do what I ask it and has given me back far more than I could ever give it. It starts even in -40c (and below) every time. The only things I have had to replace are the fluids, breaks and tires. The spark plug went at just over 350,000km and original battery just recently gave out at 405,864km. Other than that I have never had to put a dime in it beyond rotations, 1 alignment and changing tires. It is unbelievable to me that Nissan stopped making this car as it is a blast to drive, out performs almost every car I've driven (except new cars) and is straight up amazing! It's never given me anything but it's best!

Used Years for Nissan NX
1993
1992
1991

Features & Specs

1600 2dr Coupe features & specs
1600 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
2000 2dr Coupe features & specs
2000 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

Is the Nissan NX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 NX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan NX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NX gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NX has 16.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan NX. Learn more

Is the Nissan NX reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan NX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1993 Nissan NX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Nissan NX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 NX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1993 Nissan NX?

The least-expensive 1993 Nissan NX is the 1993 Nissan NX 2000 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Nissan NX?

    If you're interested in the Nissan NX, the next question is, which NX model is right for you? NX variants include 1600 2dr Coupe, and 2000 2dr Coupe. For a full list of NX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    What do people think of the 1993 Nissan NX?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Nissan NX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 NX 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 NX.

