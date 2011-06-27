1992 Nissan NX Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$702 - $1,634
1992 Highlights
The optional T-tops are now available on the 1600. The NX 2000 is available this year with a power package that adds power windows, power door locks and cruise control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mdtuff,07/07/2004
Only repair was Air Conditioning & 3 fuel injectors in 12 years and 175000 miles. By far the peppiest 4 I've ever encountered. Top speed unbelievable. Economy from 25-35 mpg depending on. 30-35mpg @ 70mph on interstate. Doesn't use any oil. For an old retired guy, this is the best and most enjoyable car I've ever owned.
MDD,07/05/2002
This car is great. It is fun to drive (peppy thrust, good cornering, t-tops) and practical (hatchback for hauling bikes, very reliable, good gas mileage).
J.Hickman,03/29/2010
Bought the Ttop on sight in '92 as a true sports (not muscle) car and discovered it was also a practical hatch back that let me carry almost anything up to 8 ft in length and three feet wide. MPG 30 in town driving. Speed adequate. Low engine noise in 5th gear from 35mph to XX mph. Handles great, parks great, feels great. Lots of fun. I am replacing it piece by piece. There is nothing even close now being built.
JoeMomma,09/04/2002
I've had my car for two years and it's got 157,000 miles on it. I have had to replace a lot of things with this car. Only on the body, though...never anything dealing with the engine. It starts up great all the time!
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Related Used 1992 Nissan NX info
