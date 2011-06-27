  1. Home
1992 Nissan NX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The optional T-tops are now available on the 1600. The NX 2000 is available this year with a power package that adds power windows, power door locks and cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan NX.

5(55%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Little Red Car Ever
mdtuff,07/07/2004
Only repair was Air Conditioning & 3 fuel injectors in 12 years and 175000 miles. By far the peppiest 4 I've ever encountered. Top speed unbelievable. Economy from 25-35 mpg depending on. 30-35mpg @ 70mph on interstate. Doesn't use any oil. For an old retired guy, this is the best and most enjoyable car I've ever owned.
Excellent car -- fun and practical
MDD,07/05/2002
This car is great. It is fun to drive (peppy thrust, good cornering, t-tops) and practical (hatchback for hauling bikes, very reliable, good gas mileage).
My Yellow T Top
J.Hickman,03/29/2010
Bought the Ttop on sight in '92 as a true sports (not muscle) car and discovered it was also a practical hatch back that let me carry almost anything up to 8 ft in length and three feet wide. MPG 30 in town driving. Speed adequate. Low engine noise in 5th gear from 35mph to XX mph. Handles great, parks great, feels great. Lots of fun. I am replacing it piece by piece. There is nothing even close now being built.
Good little car
JoeMomma,09/04/2002
I've had my car for two years and it's got 157,000 miles on it. I have had to replace a lot of things with this car. Only on the body, though...never anything dealing with the engine. It starts up great all the time!
See all 11 reviews of the 1992 Nissan NX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Nissan NX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Nissan NX

Used 1992 Nissan NX Overview

The Used 1992 Nissan NX is offered in the following submodels: NX Hatchback. Available styles include 2000 2dr Coupe, and 1600 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Nissan NX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Nissan NXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Nissan NX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Nissan NX.

Can't find a used 1992 Nissan NXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NX for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,893.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,853.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NX for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,902.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Nissan NX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

